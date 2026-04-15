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Arsenal and Man City locked in potential bidding war for Atalanta full-back with Gunners also eyeing Juventus star
City and Arsenal circle highly-rated Atalanta defender
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Atalanta find themselves in a familiar position as Europe's heavyweights circle their latest academy graduate, Palestra. The 21-year-old full-back has enjoyed a breakout campaign on loan at Cagliari, earning his first senior international call-up for Italy. This rapid rise has alerted recruitment departments at both the Etihad Stadium and the Emirates. Whilst Juventus, Inter and AC Milan have all expressed an interest, the financial reality suggests his destination will be the Premier League. Atalanta have maintained their intention to dismiss any offers but intermediaries are already managing what is expected to be a €40 million auction this summer.
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Arteta maintains close watch on Juventus versatile star
Arsenal's search for defensive reinforcements does not stop at Palestra, with Arteta reportedly keeping a close watch on Cambiaso. The Gunners were heavily linked with the 26-year-old last summer, and that interest has not cooled despite the player's commitment to the Bianconeri project. Former Italy manager Luciano Spalletti, now in charge of the Turin side, remains a huge admirer of the former Genoa talent, but Juventus' technical plans for the upcoming season are intrinsically linked to Champions League qualification. Should they face any financial pressure, Arsenal could find an opening to land the versatile full-back, who is widely viewed as an ideal fit for Arteta's tactical system.
Serie A faces alarming drain of top homegrown talent
The exodus of Italian talent could also extend to San Siro, as Alessandro Bastoni continues to attract interest from abroad, with Barcelona reportedly monitoring the Inter defender. This trend of players moving abroad is accelerating, following a summer where Matteo Ruggeri departed Atalanta for Atletico Madrid in a €20m deal. The economic constraints facing Italian football mean that clubs are often forced to sell their best young players just as they reach their peak. With the Italian game undergoing an post mortem following their World Cup qualifying failure, many will feel talents like these must be kept at all costs.
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A summer of mass migration awaits Italian football
Looking ahead, Serie A teams face an uphill battle to retain their core players. If Champions League revenues fall short, more prized assets will inevitably depart for wealthier leagues. Expect intense negotiations over the coming months, as English and Spanish powerhouses prepare to ruthlessly exploit the ongoing financial vulnerability in Italy.