Rodrygo Real Madrid 2025Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Arsenal made to sweat on Rodrygo transfer as PSG weigh up adding Real Madrid man to star-studded attack

RodrygoParis Saint-GermainTransfersReal MadridArsenal

European Champions Paris Saint-Germain have joined Arsenal and Al-Nassr in the transfer race to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid this summer. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the Brazilian for a long time as they look to bolster their attack before the start of the 2025-26 campaign. However, they are now likely to be dragged into a bidding war for the winger.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • PSG enter race to sign Rodrygo
  • Arsenal remain favourites
  • Al-Nassr keen on signing the Brazilian
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱