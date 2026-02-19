Arsenal legend claims Mikel Arteta will LEAVE Gunners to manage European giants and backs ex-star to replace him at Emirates

Petit, a man who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in north London, is adamant that Arteta's journey will eventually lead him back to his roots. The Frenchman suggests that regardless of whether the current project ends in major silverware or heartbreak, the pull of a return to the club that helped shape his footballing philosophy will prove too strong to resist. The narrative around Arteta's long-term future is shifting, with Petit suggesting that the Spaniard's managerial ceiling extends far beyond the confines of the Premier League.

The connection between Arteta and Barcelona is deep. Having come through the famed La Masia academy, the Arsenal boss is a student of the Blaugrana way, and Petit believes it is only a matter of time before he returns. "Mikel Arteta will one day manage Barcelona, I think eventually we'll see that," Petit told BetBrothers. "The connections are strong. But I think it depends on how he wants to deal with his managerial career, in terms of having his mind set to be there forever, like a one-club man sort of thing."

While Arsenal fans may be desperate to keep their tactical mastermind for the long haul, Petit feels that the allure of Camp Nou will eventually outweigh any loyalty to the London project. He continued: "Does he really want to experience football in different countries? To be honest, if he is to leave Arsenal, I see him more likely to go abroad than to another Premier League club. So, obviously, I'd say Barca would be his favourite next move if he were to leave Arsenal."