Arsenal star Leah Williamson shares response as Lionesses captain makes first start in 291 days after ACL injury

Arsenal star Leah Williamson shares response as Lionesses captain makes first start in 291 days after ACL injurySoham MukherjeeGettyLeah WilliamsonArsenal WomenWSLJonas EidevallLeah Williamson shared her excitement on social media as the Arsenal captain made her first start in 291 days after recovering from an ACL injury.Williamson started against West HamAlmost 10 months since she made it to the starting XIHeading towards full-match fitness