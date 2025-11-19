Getty Images Sport
Major concern for Arsenal as Kai Havertz injury relapse revealed by Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann
Arteta's last update on Havertz
In October, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta provided an update on Havertz's condition, telling reporters: "With Kai, we know that it will be months with him. I don’t know if it can be weeks, you never know because this is Kai and he’s a different specimen. We really miss him. Hopefully, he will be back, and back for the long term as well, so it is very important to look after that knee. So far, he’s progressing pretty well."
Havertz has struggled for fitness throughout the year. He missed the last few months of the 2024-25 season with a hamstring injury. He took part in Arsenal's pre-season, but the knee issue then cropped up to send him back to the treatment room.
Nagelsmann delivers relapse news
Nagelsmann issued a new update on Havertz this week, and his Germany team-mate Jamal Musiala, who is also recovering from surgery. The Germany boss said: "Kai (Havertz) had a minor relapse, but overall he’s doing well. Jamal no longer has any major problems. But like Kai, he first needs to get back into rhythm with his club. They have until March to get fully fit, but they obviously need to stabilise now."
Arsenal's injury crisis deepens
The Gunners have had injury problems in their squad since the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Captain Martin Odegaard and summer signing Noni Madueke are both currently sidelined, while star defender Gabriel picked up a knock while playing for Brazil in an international friendly against Senegal last week at Emirates Stadium.
He has already undergone scans and according to The Athletic, more tests on his right thigh will be done, but the fear is that he could miss two months of action while he recovers. That would mean the 27-year-old Selecao star sitting out the remainder of the calendar year and perhaps not returning until the latter half of January. The best-case scenario is that Gabriel is only sidelined for one month, which at least means he returns to action before Christmas.
What comes next?
Despite their injury woes, Arteta's men have displayed tremendous form and are currently leading the Premier League title race, four points above Manchester City. After three successive runners-up finishes, Arsenal are being tipped to win the title for the first time since 2003-04. The Gunners next face arch-rivals Tottenham in the north London derby this Sunday.
