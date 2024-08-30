Bukayo Saka Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2024-25Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

'Can't be this stupid' - Arsenal told they've been 'irresponsible' and left Bukayo Saka in a 'ridiculous position' as Gunners fans label their transfer window a 'disaster'

ArsenalPremier LeagueFan stories

Arsenal fans have been left infuriated by the club's transfer business as they look set to end the summer window without bringing in a new attacker.

  • Arsenal opt against signing attacker
  • Gunners fans rage at lack of business
  • Summer window labelled a 'disaster'
