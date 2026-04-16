Arsenal handed Noni Madueke injury boost ahead of title showdown vs Man City

Arsenal are optimistic that Madueke will be fit for Sunday’s showdown against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, per The Sun. The 24-year-old was forced off just after the hour mark of the Gunners’ 0-0 draw with Sporting on Wednesday night, a result that secured their progress to the Champions League semi-finals but left Mikel Arteta sweating on the winger's fitness.

The England international appeared to be in significant discomfort following a challenge from Sporting forward Pedro Goncalves, specifically struggling with an injury to his right knee. After receiving treatment on the pitch, he was eventually replaced by teenager Max Dowman, leading to concerns that he could be set for a spell on the sidelines during the most critical juncture of the season.



