Arsenal in 'final steps' of completing transfer for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres after Sweden star fails to report for pre-season training

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP. The news comes just days after the Swede refused to report for pre-season with the Portuguese side. Mikel Arteta has prioritised the 27-year-old as his new No. 9 and a five-year contract is ready, with just the final touches remaining to complete the transfer worth over €70 million (£61m).

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Arsenal near Gyokeres deal after skipping Sporting training

Arteta prioritises striker as key summer signing

Package over €70m expected to seal move swiftly Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱