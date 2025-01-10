Arsenal midfielder heading for shock exit? Jorginho holds talks with Brazilian side Palmeiras ahead of contract expiry

(C) Getty ImagesRaisa SimplicioArsenal midfielder heading for shock exit? Jorginho holds talks with Brazilian side Palmeiras ahead of contract expiryJorginhoArsenalTransfersPremier LeaguePalmeirasPaulista A1Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has reportedly held talks with Brazilian side Palmeiras over a possible transfer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowJorginho's contract expires in the summerHis agent has held talks with PalmeirasRemains eager to play in the 2025 CWCFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱