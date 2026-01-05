Getty Images Entertainment
Former Arsenal director Edu ALREADY under threat at Nottingham Forest amid tumultuous first season working with ruthless Evangelos Marinakis
The dream turns into a nightmare
It was billed as the appointment that would cement Nottingham Forest’s status as a serious Premier League operation. When Evangelos Marinakis lured Edu away from the Emirates Stadium in July to become the club’s global head of football, it was viewed as a massive coup. The Brazilian "Invincible", fresh from constructing an Arsenal squad capable of challenging Manchester City, was handed a remit to oversee all football-related functions across Marinakis’ portfolio, including Olympiacos and Rio Ave.
However, less than six months later, the "coup" has descended into crisis. A report from The Telegraph suggests that Edu is already under severe pressure, with doubts emerging over his long-term future at the City Ground. The ruthless Greek owner, known for his volatility, is reportedly unimpressed with the return on his significant investment, as the club languishes in 17th place following a turbulent campaign that has already seen two managers sacked.
The Nuno fracture
The primary catalyst for Edu’s precarious position appears to be the complete collapse of his relationship with Espirito Santo at the start of the season. According to the report, the pair were "barely on speaking terms" shortly after Edu’s arrival, a breakdown in communication that is now viewed as the major factor behind Nuno’s dismissal in September after just three games.
The tension between the boardroom and the dugout was palpable. Shortly before his exit, Nuno hinted at the internal civil war, stating: "I think everybody at the club should be together but this is not the reality."
The rift was caused by a fundamental clash over recruitment. While Edu arrived with a specific vision for the squad, it reportedly contradicted the desires of the manager and the existing recruitment team. The power struggle became toxic, and while Edu ultimately won the battle with Nuno’s departure, the war has left the squad disjointed and the sporting director exposed to criticism.
A record-breaking waste?
The specifics of the transfer disagreements paint a damning picture of the dysfunction behind the scenes. Edu is believed to have pushed aggressively for the signings of Douglas Luiz from Juventus and Ipswich Town’s Omari Hutchinson, while Nuno implored the club to sign alternatives, specifically highlighting Fulham’s Adama Traore.
The result has been a costly strategic mess. Hutchinson, signed for a club-record £37.5 million, was completely ostracised by Nuno, playing just 10 minutes across two substitute appearances under the Portuguese coach. The winger later admitted that "Nuno didn’t speak to me," highlighting the manager's refusal to integrate players he did not want.
Meanwhile, Traore is now reportedly close to a reunion with Nuno at West Ham, twisting the knife further for Forest fans who watched their manager's preferred targets ignored in favour of expensive missteps.
Similarly, the situation with Douglas Luiz has become a financial headache. The midfielder has struggled for fitness since his arrival from Juventus, but the terms of his deal include a mandatory purchase clause of over £20m if he makes at least 15 league appearances of more than 45 minutes. The club is now in the awkward position of managing the minutes of a player they may not want to commit to permanently.
Managerial chaos and Europe
The instability has been unrelenting. Following Nuno’s exit, the club hired and then swiftly fired Ange Postecoglou, before turning to Sean Dyche in a desperate bid to shore up the defence. However, the "Dyche effect" has not materialised, with the team currently on a run of four successive defeats.
The confusion is perhaps best summarised by the handling of Arnaud Kalimuendo. Less than five months after paying Rennes £26m for the forward, Forest have agreed to loan him to Eintracht Frankfurt. The Frenchman has barely figured under Dyche, but the decision to offload a marquee signing while the club is still competing in the Europa League has drawn fierce criticism from the fanbase.
The narrative comes to a head on Tuesday night when Forest travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham, now managed by none other than Espirito Santo. It is a fixture dripping with irony and danger. Nuno, who is also under pressure at his new club, has the chance to inflict a potentially fatal blow on the man who oversaw his exit from the City Ground.
Edu is expected to attend the game, but he does so with his authority weakened and his judgment in question.
