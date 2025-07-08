Arsenal confirm appointment of former Man Utd ace as part of Mikel Arteta's coaching staff in shock move G. Heinze Arsenal Transfers Premier League M. Arteta

Arsenal have officially announced the appointment of Gabriel Heinze as a member of Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff, following a notable coaching shuffle at the North London club. The 47-year-old Argentine takes on the role left vacant by Carlos Cuesta, who recently accepted a head coach position with Serie A side Parma.