Soham Mukherjee

Arsenal confirm appointment of former Man Utd ace as part of Mikel Arteta's coaching staff in shock move

Arsenal have officially announced the appointment of Gabriel Heinze as a member of Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff, following a notable coaching shuffle at the North London club. The 47-year-old Argentine takes on the role left vacant by Carlos Cuesta, who recently accepted a head coach position with Serie A side Parma.

  • Arsenal appoint Heinze as Arteta's assistant
  • Will fill in the vacancy left by the departure of Cuseta
  • His recent role was at Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina
