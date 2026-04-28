Arsenal chief Andrea Berta scouts Victor Osimhen & two other players in Galatasaray's derby win over Fenerbahce

Arsenal's recruitment strategy appears to be shifting into high gear as sporting director Berta was spotted at the Ali Sami Yen Rams Park over the weekend. The former Atletico Madrid executive, now leading the technical department in north London, travelled to Istanbul specifically to watch the heated derby between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, where the home side cruised to a 3-0 victory.

According to a report by AS, the primary objective of the trip was to get a closer look at Osimhen, who scored the opening goal of the match. Despite Arsenal recently spending €75 million to land Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP, there is a growing belief that Mikel Arteta needs more firepower. Berta held informal discussions with the Galatasaray board to gather information regarding the Nigerian star's availability and the financial parameters of a potential summer move to the Premier League.