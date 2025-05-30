'If Arsenal celebrate anything like that, the celebration police come out!' - Ian Wright confused by Chelsea reaction to top-four finish after vital win on final day of the season
Ian Wright has hit out at the hypocrisy of Chelsea celebrating their qualification for the Champions League on the final day of the season.
- Chelsea sealed top-four finish on final weekend
- Arsenal came second but earned no silverware
- Wright claims Gunners are criticised for less