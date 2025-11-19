Arsenal announce end of controversial sponsorship deal with Visit Rwanda after eight years

The sponsorship deal had drawn increasing criticism due to Rwanda's human rights record and its alleged support of violent rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The decision follows sustained pressure from fan groups, including Gunners for Peace (GFP), and comes amid similar moves by other European clubs like Bayern Munich. The club's official statement and the Rwanda Development Board both described the conclusion as a mutual decision. Rwanda's tourism board stated that it was diversifying its sports partnerships to expand into new markets, including recent deals with U.S. teams under the same ownership group as Arsenal, the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Group. However, the Visit Rwanda slogan will still adorn the shirts of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid for a number of years to come.

