Arne Slot out! Liverpool fans chant Xabi Alonso's name as disappointed Reds fans leave FA Cup humiliation against Man City

The match itself was a nightmare from start to finish for the Merseyside outfit. Erling Haaland was in clinical form, bagging a hat-trick to dismantle the Liverpool defence, while Antoine Semenyo - a player previously linked with a move to Anfield - added a fourth to seal the rout. The gulf in class between the two sides was evident throughout the 90 minutes.

The defeat effectively ends any realistic hope of domestic silverware this season for Liverpool. While City fans taunted Slot with cries of “you’re getting sacked in the morning,” the reality is that the manager’s position has never looked more vulnerable. Facing a monumental task to keep the dressing room and the fanbase on side, Slot cut a lonely figure on the touchline as his side capitulated.