Arne Slot admits Mohamed Salah's contract extension will make it easier for him to sign new players as Liverpool look ahead to summer transfer window
Arne Slot admitted that Mohamed Salah's contract extension will make it easier for him to sign new players as Liverpool aim for squad reinforcements.
- Salah has penned a new deal until 2027
- Slot ecstatic after the Egyptian's extension
- Believes it would aid Liverpool in the transfer market