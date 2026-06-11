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Argentina reclaim top spot in FIFA Men’s World Rankings as 2026 World Cup kicks off
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Champions return to the summit
Argentina have vaulted back into the top spot of the FIFA Men’s World Rankings in the latest update that was released just hours before the 2026 tournament kicked off. The Albiceleste move up two places to overtake both France and Spain, ensuring they enter their title defence as the highest-ranked nation on the planet.
It is the first time the South American giants have held the top position since July 2025. Their rise follows a perfect run of form in their final set of pre-tournament friendlies, including a dominant 5-0 win over Zambia and a final 3-0 victory against Iceland.
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Mixed fortunes for France and Spain
While Lionel Messi and company celebrate their return to the top, France have experienced a slight slip in the standings. Les Bleus dropped from the top spot to No. 3 after losing a tune-up match to Ivory Coast, before recovering with a win against Northern Ireland.
Spain have managed to maintain their strong position in the global order, staying firm at No. 2. La Roja enjoyed a successful preparation period, culminating in a 3-1 win over Peru. England round out the top four, while Portugal move into fifth place under the updated Elo-based calculation model used by FIFA.
Hosts and heavyweights hold steady
Of the three co-hosts for the 2026 edition, Mexico remain the highest-ranked representative, moving up one spot to 14th in the world. The United States men's national team dropped one spot to 17th following a recent loss to Germany, while Canada occupy the 30th position as they prepare for their opening group-stage fixtures on home soil.
The rest of the top ten features consistent heavyweights such as Belgium and Brazil. Morocco continues to lead the way for African football, reaching a new highest rank of 7th, while the Netherlands and Germany also retain their spots within the elite bracket of the international game.
Big climbers and significant drops
Beyond the elite top ten, Indonesia emerged as the biggest climber in this ranking window, moving up four places thanks to positive results. Yemen also saw significant progress, accumulating the most points during the recent international window.
On the other side of the ledger, Lebanon experienced the biggest drop in the rankings, falling seven places after losing over 15 points. At the top, the focus remains firmly on Argentina, who will attempt to justify their status as the world's best when they open their World Cup campaign against Algeria in Kansas City.
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