Argentina player ratings vs Ecuador: Angel Di Maria shows his class as reigning World Cup champs win scrappy pre Copa America friendly

The veteran winger provided the key moment of quality in an otherwise drab contest

Angel Di Maria grabbed the decisive goal in a drab contest, as Argentina snagged a 1-0 win over Ecuador with Lionel Messi not in the starting lineup.

The Albiceleste were short of their best, dragged into a chippy contest as Messi watched the first hour from the bench. And although the Inter Miami star eventually entered the fray, this game was won by a moment from another one of Lionel Scaloni's veterans.

Lisandro Martinez had Argentina's best chance early on, forcing a clever stop from Hernan Galindez. The Albiceleste took the lead after 40 minutes, Di Maria starting a well-crafted move before finishing it with a toe-poke from a tight angle.

Scaloni's side offered admittedly little else for the rest of the game. Messi's involvement gave them an extra spark in possession, but not much material to show for it. In the end, their defensive acumen was enough, Ecuador left without a shot on target, while the reigning World Cup champions strolled through a forgettable fixture.

