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Asia tour scrapped after Lionel Messi decision! Argentina map out three-match homecoming for next FIFA date
Three home matches planned
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) are drafting plans for a three-match home series during the FIFA international window between 21 September and 6 October, as reported by ESPN Argentina. The opening clash is pencilled in for El Monumental against a South American rival or CONCACAF opposition. Meanwhile, the remaining two fixtures look set to head to the provinces, with Cordoba and Rosario emerging as frontrunners to host the team's homecoming.
- AFP
Asia tour plans scrapped
Reporting on the morning edition of Sportscenter, ESPN journalist Diego Monroig revealed that Scaloni's side have an overwhelming chance of playing the entire window on home soil. Monroig stated that the team are "in a 90 percent chance" of playing at home following the collapse of their initial overseas travel arrangements. Messi's decision to call time on his international career abruptly ended plans for a tour of Asia, which had previously seen a proposed fixture against China rated as "almost confirmed."
Qualifying format under review
Away from friendly preparations, CONMEBOL are locked in discussions with FIFA to establish South America's final qualification allocation for the next World Cup. Key discussions centre on whether the automatic berths handed to Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay as co-hosts will be deducted from the continent's standard five-and-a-half places or added to them. Regardless of the governing body's ultimate ruling, the Albiceleste have formally requested to take part fully throughout the qualification campaign.
- AFP
Gruelling calendar awaits Scaloni
The upcoming three-match autumn schedule offers Scaloni a vital platform to reshape his tactical blueprint following July's narrow 1-0 World Cup final defeat to Spain. A relentless international slate awaits Argentina, with another designated FIFA window following swiftly between November 9 and 17. The transitional period represents an essential opportunity for the coaching staff to bed in a new generation without their talismanic former captain before the 2027 calendar begins.
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