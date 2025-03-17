Arda Guler salary: How much does Real Madrid star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Everything you need to know about Turkish youngster Arda Guler's salary playing for Real Madrid

After spending two seasons at Fenerbahce, Turkish sensation Arda Guler made his move to Real Madrid, a transfer that garnered significant attention as the then 18-year-old snubbed arch-rivals Barcelona to sign for Los Blancos.

However, things haven't quite worked out for him at the club so far, as he has had very limited opportunities to showcase himself and it has been tough for the Turkish youngster to secure a place in the starting XI.

Güler is also low on Real Madrid’s wage bill, mainly due to his young age. But exactly how much does he earn playing for the Whites?

Article continues below

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross