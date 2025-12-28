'Anxiety kicks in!' - Arsenal stars criticised by Ian Wright for 'basketball match' tendencies after scraping win against Brighton

After the game on Saturday, Arteta said: "Very happy with the performance, individually and collectively, so dominant. We were a big threat, so very pleased with all of that. But the margins should have been much bigger. I mean, with the amount of situations, chances, open chances that we generated through the game, it should never be 2-1.

"But that’s the Premier League, that’s the step that we have to make. I think the first shot that they had, they scored the goal and then David has to make another save to maintain the result."

Arteta, though, did explain how "proud" he is of the team as they put another huge three points on the board. "Overall, after playing every three days, the performance that the boys put in today, with all the difficult situations we're going through, again, especially in the backline, we lost Jurrien [Timber] yesterday, we lost [Riccardo] Calafiori today in the warm-up, the way the boys step up to the task," Arteta said.

"When Declan [Rice] is on as a right full-back, it's just unbelievable, and I'm so proud of them. [Declan at right-back] is a really good example to describe how I feel about the team and the spirit, and the willingness to win of this team.

"We're going to need everybody, some who are in a different position and to go through what we are going through in the manner that we are performing. It's great to witness."