'Antony's problem was coaching!' - Ruben Amorim & Erik ten Hag blamed for winger’s flop in Man Utd ‘funeral’ as £85m star thrives on loan at Real Betis under ex-City boss
Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim have been blamed for Antony’s flop at Manchester United, with the £85 million ($107m) winger now thriving at Real Betis.
- Brazilian forward struggled in England
- Settled immediately following La Liga switch
- Long-term future yet to be determined