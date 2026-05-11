Antony equals Kylian Mbappe La Liga mark after latest star turn for Real Betis as Man Utd flop revels in 'best season' of his career

The former Manchester United winger has found his clinical edge since moving to La Liga, specifically becoming a specialist from distance. Following his opening goal at Anoeta, Antony has now equalled Kylian Mbappe as the player with the most goals scored from outside the box this season, with five each in La Liga competition. It is a statistic that highlights the confidence flowing through a player who struggled for consistency during his time in the Premier League.

Speaking after the draw against Sociedad, the Brazilian expressed his pride regarding his recent statistical achievements and his current form under Manuel Pellegrini. "Very happy. That is from a lot of work, as you have said, I have a lot of pride in what I have been doing. I owe much of that to my teammates too, and to the coach who has given me a lot of confidence. We keep moving forward," Antony told DAZN.