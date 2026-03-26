Antonio Rudiger reveals what he thinks about Harry Kane ahead of Real Madrid's Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich

While Bayern possess quality across the pitch, much of the pre-match focus has centered on the individual battle between Rudiger and Kane. The Bayern striker has enjoyed a record-breaking debut season in Germany, and Rudiger is fully aware that keeping the 32-year-old quiet will require more than just individual brilliance from the Madrid backline.

Rudiger was quick to label Kane as one of the elite finishers in the modern game, adding: "For me, Kane is definitely among the top three strikers in the world. The consistency of his level is simply world-class. We can only neutralize him as a team — if that is even possible at all over 180 minutes."