'Something serious needs to be done!' - Antonio Conte opens door to second Italy spell amid Napoli contract uncertainty

Speaking after Napoli’s 1-0 victory over AC Milan on Monday night, Conte was asked if the mounting speculation was a distraction. He remained calm, noting that rumours are simply part of the territory when coaching at the highest level of the Italian game.

"Let us not forget that last year, in the final three months of the season, there was talk in the media that I would leave Napoli to go to Juventus, right?" said Conte, as quoted by Football Italia. "The media has to write something, and it is only right that my name appears as part of that list. If I was the FIGC President, I would take me into consideration along with others. For many reasons, I would put Conte in that list."

Conte is approaching the final year of his deal at Napoli. However, he confirmed that a final decision on his club future has yet to be reached, with high-level talks scheduled for the conclusion of the current campaign.

"I have already worked with the Nazionale and I know the environment. I am flattered, because representing your country is something wonderful. You all know full well that I have a year left on my contract with Napoli and that at the end of the season I will sit down with the president to discuss it," he added.