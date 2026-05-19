‘It’s over!’ - Antonio Conte to leave Napoli a year before contract ends ‘without any agreement elsewhere’

The Conte era at Napoli is officially coming to a close. Despite being tasked with the significant reconstruction of the Partenopei following their disappointing 10th-place finish in the 2023-24 season, the Italian tactician has decided that his time at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona has run its course. The news marks a sudden shift for a club that had hoped Conte would provide long-term stability.

As he prepares for his final game in the Napoli dugout, the 54-year-old has been making his rounds to say his goodbyes. In a poignant moment on Tuesday, Conte visited Palazzo San Giacomo to meet with the Mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi.

Accompanied by the city's general director, Pasquale Granata, the meeting served as a formal farewell to the civic leaders who have supported his project during his stay in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius.