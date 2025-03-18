Antonee Robinson, Johnny Cardoso and Auston Trusty out of USMNT squad as Mauricio Pochettino calls in trio of replacements for CONCACAF Nations League
Three players out of U.S. men's national team squad due to injuries, replaced by Max Arfsten, Brian Gutiérrez and Jack McGlynn
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- USMNT makes roster changes ahead of Nations League semis
- Robinson, Cardoso, Trusty are all out with injury issues
- Three players called up as replacements