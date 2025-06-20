Spurs make Antoine Semenyo move! Tottenham make enquiry to sign Bournemouth winger as Cherries make £70m demand for Ghana international as Thomas Frank's side continue pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo A. Semenyo Tottenham B. Mbeumo Bournemouth Brentford Premier League Transfers

Tottenham have reportedly enquired about Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo while they continue to work on a move for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo.