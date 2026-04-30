Revealed: Why Antoine Griezmann turned his back on Champions League anthem as he makes BIG 'I will' vow ahead of Arsenal second leg

In what was his final European night under the lights of the Metropolitano, Griezmann ensured it would be a spectacle to remember. As the iconic music blared out before kick-off, the Frenchman was seen ignoring the camera and turning toward the fans, later explaining that he wanted to soak in the atmosphere of his final home game in the competition. It was a night of pure emotion for a player who has become a living legend in the red and white stripes.

Reflecting on the sights and sounds of the evening, Griezmann admitted that a specific moment from the pre-match ceremony would stay with him forever. "Above all, I remember our entrance onto the pitch, which was incredible. And it's not just because they're our fans, but it was unbelievable all the paper rolls raining down on the pitch. It's an image that's etched in my mind... in my heart," the forward told Atleti's official media.















