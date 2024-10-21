Annie Kilner gets support from TOWIE star & fellow WAG Billi Mucklow amid Kyle Walker divorce saga – with wife of Andy Carroll also ‘left in the mud’
Annie Kilner can reportedly count on the support of TOWIE star and fellow WAG Billi Mucklow as her divorce saga with Kyle Walker rumbles on.
- City defender fathered two children with mistress
- Marriage reportedly being brought to a close
- TOWIE star has split with husband Carroll