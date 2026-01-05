'Angry' Ruben Amorim felt 'betrayed' by Man Utd in final hours before savage sacking, body language expert reveals

The curtain came down on the 40-year-old’s tenure at Old Trafford after less than two seasons, following a media briefing where he openly questioned the club's recruitment and direction. While the verbal outburst grabbed the headlines, a closer inspection of his non-verbal cues reveals a man who felt deeply isolated and misled by those above him.

Stanton analysed the footage of the manager’s final exchange with the press, painting a picture of a figure who knew the end was near. The most damming assessment suggests that the former Sporting CP boss felt abandoned by the INEOS-led ownership, appearing to grieve the project he thought he was joining rather than the reality he faced.

"Amorim isn’t levelling the accountability for this situation on his team," Stanton observed to OLBG. "He looks like a man who feels he’s been wheeled out for a cross-examination in court for issues that aren’t down to him. I think he felt betrayed and misled but I think for the most part it's betrayal. I think he feels he's been thrown under the bus."