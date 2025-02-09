Brentford FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I can't praise them enough' - Ange Postecoglou proud of injury-plagued Tottenham's 'unbelievable job' despite FA Cup loss to Aston Villa as manager identifies target for miserable season

TottenhamA. PostecoglouAston Villa vs TottenhamAston VillaFA Cup

Ange Postecoglou heaped praise on his injury-plagued Tottenham squad despite their FA Cup defeat at Aston Villa.

  • Postecoglou praised his players
  • Pointed out fatigue affecting the team's performances
  • Outlined target for Spurs for the remainder of the season
