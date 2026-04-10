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Andy Robertson's next club: Frontrunners emerge to sign Liverpool legend after Anfield exit is confirmed
Spurs lead the race for Robertson
Tottenham have emerged as the primary contenders to secure the signature of Robertson once his contract at Liverpool expires. The north London club has been laying the groundwork for this move since the winter, having already held talks regarding the 32-year-old during the January transfer window.
While interest remains high from across Europe - with clubs such as Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Juventus monitoring the situation - Spurs are considered the frontrunners, per The Athletic.
However, any potential deal is reportedly subject to the club maintaining their Premier League status, as they currently sit in 17th place, just one point above the relegation zone with seven fixtures remaining.
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End of a golden era at Anfield
Liverpool officially confirmed on Thursday that Robertson will depart the club this summer, following in the footsteps of Mohamed Salah, who reached an agreement to terminate his deal one year early. The left-back has been a cornerstone of the club's success under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot, amassing over 370 appearances since his arrival from Hull City.
Reflecting on his departure, Robertson provided an emotional statement on the club's official website: "It is never easy leaving a club like Liverpool. It has been a huge part of mine and my family’s life for the last nine years, but I know football moves on. I know teams move on and now is the time for me to move on."
Leadership for Spurs
Spurs see Robertson as the ideal candidate to address a lack of elite-level experience and leadership within their current squad. With Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies suffering from injury issues throughout the season, the veteran's arrival would provide much-needed depth and a winning mentality to a side that has struggled for consistency.
His role in north London would likely involve mentoring younger talents like Udogie and January signing Souza. Roberto De Zerbi, who valued experienced heads during his tenure at Brighton, would likely relish the opportunity to integrate a player who has won the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups during his time on Merseyside.
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Legacy secure on Merseyside
Despite his impending exit, Robertson's legendary status at Anfield remains untouched. Signed for just £8 million in 2017, he became one of the greatest bargains in the club's history. This season, however, his playing time has diminished following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth, with Robertson starting only six Premier League matches.
The Scotland captain will remain fully professional for the remainder of the campaign as Liverpool chase a top-five finish and look to overturn a deficit in their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.