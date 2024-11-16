Andy Carroll ‘caught sneaking back into former home’ by estranged wife Billi Mucklow as ex-Liverpool & England striker moves on with celebrity make-up artist
Former England and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll was "caught sneaking back into his former home" by his estranged wife Billi Mucklow on CCTV.
- Carroll was busted while sneaking into his former home
- Striker came to take a few of his belongings
- Lives separately from his wife after igniting a new romance