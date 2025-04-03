The Gunners have brought in the former Atletico Madrid director to help front their recruitment, and there's plenty on his in tray

There isn't quite a new era underway at Arsenal, but the Gunners are certainly opening a new chapter. Andrea Berta has officially been sworn in as the club's new sporting director, replacing popular ex-Invincbles midfielder Edu Gaspar.

Berta said upon arrival: "I am thrilled to be joining Arsenal in what is a hugely exciting period for the club. I have watched with great interest the way Arsenal has evolved in recent years and I have admired the hard work that has gone in to re-establishing the club as a major force in European football with a passionate following around the world."

Manager Mikel Arteta was similarly 'very excited', commenting on Monday: "He was so willing to join us, which is a very positive thing as well because he had many other possibilities, and he's chosen to come to us. And now it's about us giving him the support and the understanding of the situation and context straight away. And for him to start to do what he's already done for many, many years at the highest level, which has been very impressive."

Much of Berta's responsibilities will concern recruitment. Though there are already areas in which he can begin planning for the summer transfer window, some parts of his remit can be dug at right away.

Front and centre of Arsenal attention right now is Bukayo Saka, whose return from a three-month injury was greeted like a goal in Tuesday's win over Fulham, and that was before he even got on the scoresheet. He's being fast-tracked to legendary status at the Emirates Stadium and could conceivably have a statue outside it one day, though only if the club match his rapid upward trajectory.

With Berta now installed, here's what he and the club must do to build for the present and preserve their future: