Andre Onana to quit Cameroon again?! Man Utd star considering international future following miserable AFCON where goalkeeper was benched twice amid Samuel Eto'o feud

Richard Mills
Andre-Onana(C)Getty Images
Andre OnanaCameroonManchester UnitedAfrica Cup of NationsPremier League

Andre Onana is 'considering' his international future again due to barely playing for Cameroon at AFCON amid a feud with FA president Samuel Eto'o.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Onana 'considering' international future
  • Barely played for Cameroon at AFCON
  • Ongoing feud with FA president Eto'o

Editors' Picks