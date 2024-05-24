Erik ten Hag Andre OnanaGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

'Not here to back him' - Andre Onana sends message to under-fire Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ahead of FA Cup final showdown with Man City

Andre OnanaErik ten HagManchester UnitedFA CupPremier League

Andre Onana put his weight firmly behind underfire manager Erik ten Hag ahead of the FA Cup final showdown with Manchester City.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ten Hag likely to be shown the door
  • Finished eighth in the Premier League
  • Yet Onana supports his manager
Article continues below

Editors' Picks