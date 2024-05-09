Andoni IraolaGetty
Gill Clark

Andoni Iraola joins Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola on five-man shortlist for Premier League Manager of the Year award

Premier LeaguePep GuardiolaMikel ArtetaJuergen KloppAndoni IraolaUnai EmeryAston VillaBournemouthLiverpoolArsenalManchester City

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola and Aston Villa's Unai Emery are among five nominees for the award.

  • Premier League Manager of the Year nominees revealed
  • Iraola and Emery make five-man shortlist
  • Arteta, Klopp and Guardiola also in contention
