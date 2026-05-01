Americans Abroad: Big games for Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie, and can Malik Tillman find form for Bayer Leverkusen?

It's been a rough year for Pulisic. To reiterate some troubling and oft-quoted stats: he has not scored since December 2025. He has just one assist in the last five months. Manager Max Allegri admitted it had been a rough time for the American:

"He's a very sensitive guy; the fact that he doesn't score affects him more. He's a player who gets into tackles and struggles more; he suffers more from this. I have to try to give the team balance, playing without a true center forward, he struggles more," Allegri said earlier this week.

That's a fair assessment from the manager. Pulisic isn't necessarily playing badly, but he does look frustrated. The chances aren't coming all that often. And when they come, the American is wayward, anxious, a little too desperate to score. Pulisic needs a goal, and he's playing like it - much to his detriment. There are tactical reasons here. Milan playing without a recognized striker does him no favors. Pulisic is a top-tier playmaker, and having a No.9 to work with would certainly give him more opportunities. Playing as a striker of sorts, alongside the mercurial Rafa Leao, is an adjustment.

But no tactical change seems imminent. And so we are left with a player who badly needs a goal, trying and trying again to make something happen. There's a heroic element to this. Milan have slowed down after a hot start. Champions League qualification is edging nearer, though. And even if they have won just two of their last five, Pulisic and co. could come a lot closer to wrapping up a European spot with a win over Sassuolo this week. Pulisic getting on the scoresheet would be a massive boost in that effort.