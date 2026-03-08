'She always brings my confidence up' - Alyssa Thompson fires USWNT to SheBelieves Cup title and credits sister Gisele for inspiration

Thompson scored an 82nd-minute winner to lift the U.S. Women’s National Team past Colombia and secure their eighth SheBelieves Cup title on Saturday night in New Jersey - a moment that head coach Emma Hayes said reflected the young forward’s growing consistency.

“The consistency in her play is standout for me,” Hayes said after the match. “Being able to do things over 90 minutes and do it game after game - including a clutch moment like today.”

Hayes added that she believed Thompson’s decisive moment was coming after several earlier chances in the match.

“She took a chance earlier, and I said, ‘You’re going to get another one,’” Hayes said. “It was a wonderful finish from her, and it was coming.”

Thompson was named MVP for her efforts after the match.