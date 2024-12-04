Outplayed, out-shot, but not overcome: Alyssa Naeher, Lynn Williams and USWNT's winners and losers against the Netherlands

The spotlight was on Naeher, and rightfully so, but her swansong was one of several storylines that unfolded throughout the match

The time never feels right to step away; it always feels either too soon or too late. And, when it comes to Alyssa Naeher, she made it feel like her international career is ending prematurely - and that's because she's still pretty damn good at what she does.

Naeher is stepping away, she did so with a win. Thanks to a Lynn Williams game-winner in the 71st minute, the USWNT left The Hague with a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands. It was a hard-fought win, one that, for large stretches, looked like it wasn't going to go the USWNT's way, as they were at times outplayed and out-shot (a whopping 23-5) by the host side.

The spotlight was on Naeher on Tuesday, and rightfully so, but her swansong was one of several storylines that unfolded throughout the match. There was Williams leading a group of supersubs to turn the game around. There were some uncharacteristic struggles from USWNT regulars all over the field throughout what might just be the worst half of the Hayes era. And there were some bright moments, too, particularly from newcomers fighting for their spot.

GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from The Hague.