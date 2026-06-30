Álvaro Fidalgo, Julián Quiñones and Edson Álvarez lead Mexico against Ecuador - Five keys to El Tri's World Cup Round of 32 match

The year was 2002, and Ecuador was taking their first steps on the World Cup stage. Led by Colombian manager Hernán Darío "Bolillo" Gómez, La Tri met Mexico in their second group-stage match at Japan's Sapporo Dome. The result was a 2-1 win for El Tri, with Javier "Vasco" Aguirre on the touchline.

That match carried a familiar thread. Several Ecuador players arrived at the 2002 World Cup with past or present ties to Mexican football. Álex Aguinaga was the clearest example, entering the tournament while still playing for Necaxa, but he was not alone. Agustín Delgado, Iván Hurtado, Nicolás Asencio, Iván Kaviedes, Edwin Tenorio and Giovanny Espinoza had also spent time in Mexico before Ecuador's first World Cup appearance.

Fast forward 24 years, and the connection remains. Enner Valencia, Pedro Vite, Jackson Porozo, Félix Torres and Jordy Caicedo are Ecuadorian players with present or past ties to Mexican football. It is another reminder that these two footballing cultures have crossed paths often.

Any hope that Mexico would face an unfamiliar opponent disappears quickly. Ecuador will arrive in Mexico City with a clear understanding of what El Tri represent, what the Azteca means and what this match could become. It will be a battle between two sides that understand each other's history, with a place in the Round of 16 and a chance to enter rare territory on the line.

Here are GOAL's five keys to watch as Mexico and Ecuador meet in Mexico City.