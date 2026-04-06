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Alvaro Arbeloa refutes claims Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham hinder Real Madrid as coach insists star duo are an 'extraordinary privilege'
Built for the big stage
Mbappe and Bellingham have recently returned to the fold after dealing with injuries simultaneously. However, the pair could not prevent Madrid from suffering a 2-1 defeat to Mallorca that may have killed off their hopes of winning the Spanish league title this season.
With a massive European tie against the German giants on the horizon, it has been suggested Arbeloa may be better off dropping both players to the bench, but the coach dismissed any negativity around the two. Speaking of the French forward, he told reporters: "Mbappe has characteristics different from those of Brahim [Diaz] and we have to play in a different way. I am delighted to have that problem of having great players at my disposal. Mbappe has come to Madrid for matches like tomorrow's and ties like this. I'm sure we're going to see Kylian playing at his best and leading the team as he always has. For me, it's a blessing to have everyone available and not have a team with ten or eleven players out, as has happened on other occasions."
He added: "It's an extraordinary privilege to have a player like Mbappe on the team. I don't know if there's any coach in the world who wouldn't want him. I try to imagine what it's like for the defenders who play against Real Madrid and have to face Mbappé, Vinicius, [Federico] Valverde, Bellingham... I think they're some of the best players on the planet. For me, as a coach, it's a privilege to have them at my disposal."
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The impact of the English midfielder
The presence of Bellingham has also been heavily scrutinised in relation to how Madrid operate collectively. However, the Spanish coach views the midfielder, who came off the bench at the weekend, as an indispensable leader whose unique skill set significantly elevates the ceiling of the squad, regardless of the system deployed. He emphasised that making the partnership work relies on collective adaptability.
"With Bellingham on the field, what changes is that we are a better team, I am convinced of it," the coach added. "He brings us so much. He has leadership and different conditions than other teammates. When he is on the field we will have to know how to adapt to each other - that’s what it’s about, having those connections between different players and putting your talent at the service of the team. But it is a blessed problem to have to fit Bellingham into the team."
Championship pressure at the Bernabeu
The club find themselves in an unusual position as they face the prospect of a second straight season without major silverware. Despite the external noise, Madrid remain internally focused on their historic relationship with the elite competition. Addressing the stakes, the manager remained defiant.
"We don't think about not winning the tie," he said. "I understand that you journalists have to analyse all scenarios, but for us there is only one, which is to beat Bayern and go through. A Madrid that have always stood up against great rivals. Bayern are the most consistent team in Europe. The history we have with Bayern is always special. I'm sure the Bernabeu will live another great Champions League night like against City. They are different matches and contexts. The players know the game they have ahead of them, I don't have to warn them about anything. We are all aware."
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What next for Los Blancos?
Domestic hopes for the Spanish giants are becoming increasingly complicated as the season enters its final stretch. Madrid currently trail league leaders Barcelona by seven points with just eight matches remaining. This severe deficit makes the Champions League their only realistic hope for a major trophy this campaign.
The upcoming schedule will entirely define their season, starting with the home leg of the quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The club then host Girona in La Liga on Friday, before travelling to Germany for the decisive European return leg on April 15. The team have a mountain to climb domestically, with a potentially decisive away fixture against Barcelona looming on May 10.