Alvaro Arbeloa gives Jude Bellingham & Kylian Mbappe fitness updates as duo return to Real Madrid squad for Man City trip

Mbappe has returned to training with Real Madrid after recovering from a sprain in his left knee that kept him out of the club’s recent matches. Meanwhile, Bellingham has also resumed training following a hamstring injury in his left leg, which required a period of rehabilitation.

The French forward has been following a conservative treatment plan over the last three weeks to avoid surgery on a knee issue. His return provides a significant tactical shift for Los Blancos, even if he does not start the second leg of the round of 16 tie against City. Arbeloa noted that Mbappe "gives us different qualities, but if there's one thing he has, it's that he's very intelligent. So I'm looking forward to having him on the field and being able to enjoy his goals."