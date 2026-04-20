AFP
Alvaro Arbeloa claims it's 'easier for Real Madrid to win Champions League than La Liga' in new dig at domestic officials
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Referees blamed for domestic struggles
Arbeloa pointed to recent domestic frustrations as evidence, following a series of contentious decisions that he believes have contributed to Los Blancos trailing Barcelona by nine points in the title race. The frustration reached boiling point after a recent 1-1 draw with Girona, where Kylian Mbappe was denied what the club felt was a stonewall penalty.
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Historical records and officiating scandals
"There's a reason, and it's easy for many to see," Arbeloa said when asked to explain why Madrid have won six Champions League titles in the last 20 years, while only securing seven league titles in that same period. "We certainly have room for improvement in La Liga in recent years, and in these past few months, I think we've performed better in the big, difficult games than against lesser opponents."
The coach's criticism is the latest in a long-standing battle between the club and the Spanish refereeing body, particularly in the wake of the Negreira investigation. Arbeloa did not hold back on the matter, previously labelling the case "the biggest scandal in Spanish football." He added on Monday: "But we've also experienced situations like [the penalty appeal] in the Girona game, which make it easier for Real Madrid to win a Champions League than La Liga."
Winning mentality amid trophy drought
Amid the complaints, the reality is that Los Blancos are staring down the barrel of a second consecutive season without a major trophy. This comes after their quarter-final elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich last week. Arbeloa acknowledged the pressure, noting that "it's two seasons without winning anything, and the last time [that happened] was more than 20 years ago."
He continued: "Real Madrid is a club where things usually go well. The mentality of this club is always to look to the future. At Real Madrid, losing isn't acceptable... We have to win our seven remaining matches."
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Uncertainty surrounds Arbeloa's future
The shadow of potential successors looms large, but Arbeloa refused to engage in speculation regarding his job security. Having taken over from Xabi Alonso in January, the former Castilla coach knows that the standards at the Bernabeu are unforgiving. With seven games left in the season, his primary objective is to salvage some pride in the league standings. "It's a decision that's not up to me," he said regarding his role for next season. "I'm not worried about my future at all. I'm worried about these seven matches, and especially tomorrow's." Real Madrid will face Deportivo Alaves on Tuesday night as they bid to close the gap on Barcelona.