All Roses: USWNT star Rose Lavelle’s late strike sinks Washington Spirit as Gotham FC win their second NWSL Championship

Gotham and Washington traded momentum throughout the match, but remained deadlocked until the 80th minute. Gotham’s season-long record of formidable defending - alongside Kansas City, they allowed the fewest shots on target in the league throughout 2025 - and their aggressive pressing limited Washington’s time in their attacking third. Rookie of the Year Lily Reale (later replaced by Bruninha) did solid work at left back - alongside the rest of Gotham’s impressive backline - to disrupt Rosemonde Kouassi’s dynamic link-up with Gift Monday, as the Spirit’s attacking pair failed to combine for a goal for the first time this postseason.
Gotham spent more time in Washington’s defensive third, outshooting them 13 to seven and three to nil on target. Still, much of the match was played in the middle third, with both teams battling to break through the other side’s elite defensive lines.
As the second half wore on, the Spirit were building momentum. With USWNT star Trinity Rodman entering in the 57th minute, there were stretches where Washington looked capable of taking the lead. But everything shifted when defensive midfielder Hal Hershfelt left the pitch in clear ankle pain. She limped back on while awaiting a substitution, but Gotham immediately capitalized on the space her injury created. Bruninha set the move in motion with some sharp footwork, laying the ball off to Lavelle, who struck home her second Championship goal in three seasons. This time, her finish sealed the trophy.