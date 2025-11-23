All Roses: USWNT star Rose Lavelle’s late strike sinks Washington Spirit as Gotham FC win their second NWSL Championship

Gotham’s underdog story is undeniable. They finished the regular season in eighth place in a tightly packed table and had to beat first-place Kansas City and reigning champions Orlando just to reach the final. Still, players were adamant that they had the talent to compete with anyone in the league, even if their results didn’t always reflect that potential.

"We've had a rollercoaster of a year so I think to get this is the icing on the cake," Lavelle told ESPN's "Futbol W."

"We know that we underperformed during the season. But with that being said, we know the talent that we have in the locker room, and we knew when we bring our best, the sky's the limit. We can do so much with this group. So, I think we really leaned on that during this playoff run, and it worked out.

"We have such a special group, and I'm so excited to be able to win this with them."

But they found their stride exactly when it mattered. Jaedyn Shaw, who signed in September and celebrated her 21st birthday this week, helped spark their late-season dynamism. Emily Sonnett delivered massive defensive moments on Saturday, continuing the form she showed down the stretch. And Lavelle, who started the year injured, finished it as the team’s second-highest scorer behind Esther, with five goals and two assists in Gotham’s final nine matches. Her ascendant form sealed not only the title, but also the NWSL Championship MVP.

Gotham leaned all the way into their Cinderella arc this postseason - storming past a record-setting Kansas City side, then knocking out the defending champions en route to San Jose. After a temperamental season, they delivered on a roster stacked with elite talent and peaked at the perfect time. With two titles in three seasons (and a top-four finish in 2024), it’s safe to say this squad has the ambition and the quality to stay at the top.



