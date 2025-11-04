Getty Images Sport
Alexis MacAllister's father speaks out on 'nice' Real Madrid transfer links & urges Liverpool star to 'do what he thinks best' regarding future
Mac Allister’s rise on Merseyside
Since his move from Brighton in 2023, Mac Allister has quietly become the heartbeat of Liverpool’s midfield. This prompted Los Blancos to make a move for the Argentine, but financial realities soon hit home as Madrid balked at Liverpool’s €100 million (£88m/$115m) asking price, especially after already splashing out more than €175m (£154m/$201m) in the summer transfer window. The Argentine has three years left on his current contract, and earlier in the campaign, he had addressed the speculation, dismissing it with the maturity that has earned him respect in the dressing room.
Speaking to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, he said: "I read the rumours and the news reaches me, but the important thing is the present. No matter how much the club loves me, if I play poorly this weekend, they’ll lose interest. "I’m fine at Liverpool and I don’t have any need. So, I have a lot of respect for the club, and I don’t think it’s necessary to talk about other clubs."
Away from the pitch, Mac Allister spoke about how life in Liverpool has shaped him, both as a footballer and as a person. "I’m a little far away, so some fans greet you with respect, but in the city, they are more passionate. The club is like a family. One phrase sums it all up: You’ll never walk alone," he said.
Mac Allister's father sheds light on Real Madrid links
Carlos Mac Allister, the midfielder's father, has now weighed in on the speculation linking the Argentine World Cup winner with Real Madrid. In an interview with Spanish outlet AS, the man who has long guided his son’s career revealed there had been "no contact" from the Spanish giants, despite months of speculation suggesting otherwise.
"I read the rumours, but that’s all they were," he said. "There were no contacts. In any case, it’s always nice when my son is linked with the biggest clubs in the world. Real Madrid is a very big club, but so is Liverpool, and we must be responsible and respect the institution he belongs to and that believed in him."
Carlos was quick to stress that any major decision about his son’s future must ultimately be Alexis' own. "I have to be prudent. He plays for Liverpool now. In the future, if the opportunity arises and it’s appropriate, he’ll have to make his own decisions," Carlos explained. "That’s what I’ve raised them to be. I have the freedom to give them my opinion, and they have the obligation to do what they think is best."
Madrid march on without Mac Allister
While Real Madrid’s pursuit of Mac Allister may be on hold, Los Blancos hardly appear to be struggling in midfield. Their new-generation engine room, driven by Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Arda Guler, is thriving. Bellingham, in particular, has rediscovered his best form after shaking off the shoulder issues that hampered him last season. He has now scored in three consecutive matches, including the decisive goal in a 2-1 Clasico victory over Barcelona. Many in Spain believe he could once again be a Ballon d'Or contender if he maintains his current trajectory.
Meanwhile, Guler has formed a deadly partnership with Kylian Mbappe. The Turkish wonderkid has notched six assists, all for the French superstar, and has added three goals of his own this term. Former Madrid star Predrag Mijatovic, speaking on Cadena SER, praised the duo’s chemistry: "Arda Guler already has six assists, all to Mbappe. It's a promising partnership, isn't it? Without a doubt. If I were a Real Madrid player, my first choice would always be to look for Mbappe because he offers so many solutions, right? But apart from that, yes, they understand each other very well. He's a young lad who's already starting to look like an undisputed starter, and that's very important for him, but he has to know that at a team like Real Madrid, you have to keep giving more and more. Especially until you win over everyone, right? And I think he's on the right track, but he still has to work harder."
Battle lines drawn at Anfield
Tuesday’s showdown against Real Madrid at Anfield will be a test of resolve for Liverpool. The Reds have lost six of their last eight matches, a run that has left them desperate to regain momentum. Their recent 2-0 win over Villa has lifted spirits slightly, but facing a Madrid side that has won 13 of 14 matches this season feels like a mountain to climb. Once again, Mac Allister will be expected to shine in midfield. He was instrumental in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Madrid last season, scoring the opener and dictating the tempo throughout. And he will be eager to repeat his heroics to show Madrid what they have missed out on.
