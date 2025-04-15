Liverpool FC v West Ham United FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Alexis Mac Allister’s father speaks out on Real Madrid transfer links as Liverpool midfielder tipped to follow Trent Alexander-Arnold to Santiago Bernabeu

Alexis Mac Allister's father has spoken out on rumours linking his son to Real Madrid, saying the midfielder is "very happy" at Liverpool.

  • Mac Allister's father plays down transfer talk
  • Argentine earmarked as priority for Los Blancos
  • Arda Guler floated as makeweight in potential deal
