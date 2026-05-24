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Mohamed Saeed

Alexia Putellas wins Women's Champions League Player of the Season after inspiring Barcelona to fourth continental crown

A. Putellas
Barcelona
Women's Champions League
OL Lyonnes
Women's football

Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas has officially been named the 2025-26 UEFA Women's Champions League Player of the Season. The Spanish midfielder reclaimed her status as the finest player on the continent following a sensational knockout campaign that saw the Blaugrana secure their fourth European title.

  • A deserved individual honour for the captain

    The UEFA Technical Observer Group has confirmed that Alexia Putellas is the 2025-26 Women's Champions League Player of the Season. The announcement comes in the wake of Barcelona’s dominant 4-0 final win in Oslo, where the Catalan giants outclassed OL Lyonnes in a one-sided contest to assert their dominance over European football once again.

    Putellas was the heartbeat of the side throughout the competition, proving why she remains one of the most influential figures in the women's game.

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  • Alexia Putellas Barcelona Women 2025-26Getty Images

    Incredible numbers behind the success

    The statistics from Putellas' campaign highlights just how vital she was to Barcelona's success. With 14 direct goal contributions, she recorded more than any other player in the Champions League this season. Over the course of 11 appearances, she found the back of the net seven times and provided a further seven assists for her team-mates.

    Beyond the goals and assists, her technical efficiency remained unparalleled at the elite level. Putellas maintained a passing accuracy of 86.73%, while also clocking a top speed of 25.77km/h. It was this combination of world-class distribution and physical output that allowed Barcelona to dismantle every opponent they faced on their way to the trophy.


  • Bonmati dominance ended

    This award marks the second time Putellas has been named the Women's Champions League Player of the Season, having previously won the accolade during the 2021-22 campaign. Her victory ends a three-year streak for team-mate Aitana Bonmati, who had swept the awards between 2023 and 2025, further illustrating the incredible depth of talent within the Barcelona squad.

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    Yohannes also honoured

    OL Lyonnes' United States international Lily Yohannes picked up the Revelation of the Season prize, which recognises the competition's outstanding young player and cannot be won by anyone over the age of 21, after recording three goal involvements in 10 Champions League appearances.

    Yohannes was one of the key players behind Lyon's run to the final, having enjoyed a fine debut season with the French champions after her move from Ajax last summer. It was Barca, though, who ended up dominating the Team of the Season.

    Putellas made the final XI alongside team-mates Ewa Pajor, Patri Guijarro, Mapi León and goalkeeper Cata Coll. Finally, the Goal of the Season gong was given to Chelsea loanee Julia Bartel, after her stunning volley for Atletico Madrid against Twente in the league phase.

    Team of the Season in full: Cata Coll; Emily Fox, Wendie Renard, Mapi León, Selma Bacha; Patri Guijarro, Melchie Dumornay, Alexia Putellas; Pernille Harder, Ewa Pajor, Alessia Russo

Liga F
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Barcelona
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Real Sociedad
RSD
Premiere Ligue
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OL Lyonnes
OLL
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Paris FC
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