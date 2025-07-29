Alexander Isak agrees personal terms with Liverpool on five-year contract as Premier League champions prepare to submit opening transfer bid for wantaway Newcastle striker A. Isak Liverpool Transfers Newcastle United Premier League

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has reportedly agreed personal terms with Liverpool on a five-year contract. The Premier League champions will now approach the Magpies with their opening offer for the Sweden international. The Reds have already spent nearly £300 million ($403m) this summer on new signings, including French forward Hugo Ekitike.